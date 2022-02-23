Interior Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreak At Fischer Place
Photo-C Adams MyCaribooNow staff
A COVID-19 outbreak at a South Cariboo long-term care home has been declared by Interior Health.
A spokesperson for Interior Health says the outbreak was declared on February 18th for 3 wings at Fischer Place and yesterday a full facility outbreak was issued.
The spokesperson also noted that there are 32 resident cases.
On February 17th Interior Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Williams Lake Seniors Village.