Once again a Williams Lake business is doing what it can to raise awareness for Pink Shirt Day while raising funds for a local organization.

Since late last month, Do-More Promotional has been creating t-shirts and hoodies with proceeds from the sales going this year to the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake.

Owner Nancy Dron said the response from the community has once again been exceptional.

“We actually beat our totals from last year which is really, really impressive. I think we are currently at 139 t-shirts and 104 hoodies so our donations are a little above what we donated last year.”

Last year Do-More Promotional created and sold a total of 288 shirts and hoodies and donated $1460 to Big Brothers Big Sisters Williams Lake.

“People seem to be happy that the money we are raising is staying local to our own Williams Lake Boys and Girls Club,” Dron said, “People love to see that and the support we have gotten has just been incredible from just individual purchases as well as Lake City Secondary, we had a couple of other schools and businesses as well that have put in bulk orders, so that’s really nice to see.”

Dron added this promotion started last year when they were approached by Lake City Secondary and asked to supply Pink Shirts for the school.

In 2007 two grade 12 students in Nova Scotia saw that a grade 9 student was being bullied for wearing a pink shirt on the first day of school.

They bought a bunch of pink shirts and handed them out to other students to wear, and by the end of that week, most were wearing them to show support for the bullied student.

Today Pink Shirt Day will be recognized for the 15th year in workplaces, schools, and communities throughout the Cariboo, Canada, and in over 21 countries.