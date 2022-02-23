Northern Health has hit another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last four days, four new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the region, bringing the total to 303.

Interior Health reported seven new deaths during that time, for a total of 348.

For the rest of the province, 44 new deaths have been reported since Friday, bringing the death toll to 2,830.

688 COVID-positive people are in hospital, 108 are in intensive care. The last time that number was below 700 was January 14th.

93.2% of eligible people 12 and older have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.6% have received a second, and 54.9% have received a booster dose.

Over a four-day period, B.C. is reporting 2,103 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 345,734 cases in the province:

Feb. 18-19: 631 new cases

Feb. 19-20: 571 new cases

Feb. 20-21: 424 new cases

Feb. 21-22: 477 new cases

Note: The numbers of new and total cases are provisional due to a delayed data refresh.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 615

Vancouver Coastal Health: 326

Interior Health: 610

Northern Health: 215

Island Health: 337

People who reside outside of Canada: zero

In the past 96 hours, 44 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,830.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: 11

Vancouver Coastal Health: 17

Interior Health: seven

Northern Health: four

Island Health: five

From Feb. 11-17, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 21.4% of cases.

From Feb. 4-17, they accounted for 32.0% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Feb. 11-17) – Total 4,945

Not vaccinated: 891 (18.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 169 (3.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 3,885 (78.6%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 4-17) – Total 802

Not vaccinated: 225 (28.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 32 (4.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 545 (68.0%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 11-17)

Not vaccinated: 220.0

Partially vaccinated: 77.9

Fully vaccinated: 85.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 4-17)

Not vaccinated: 61.8

Partially vaccinated: 28.3

Fully vaccinated: 11.6

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,281,350 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.