They may have missed the playoffs by 7 points, but the 100 Mile House Wranglers did a lot to improve their future.

General Manager and Head Coach Dale Hladun said they had a lot of affiliate kids play this season and they all did great.

“I was excited this year because we had a lot of affiliate players from the area and they did great. We had a lot of the Williams Lake midgets play games with us and just about all of them got points during the season and they are our future. So as I’m looking at how our roster is being built, we could have potentially the most Cariboo Region kids we’ve ever had, not just 100 Mile House, but Williams Lake, Quesnel area so I think that speaks volumes and I’m pretty pumped about that too.”

Looking back at the past season, on and off the ice, Hladun said there were multiple highlights.

“They did great in our community with the reading in the schools, working at the friendship center, and cleaning outdoor rinks. Even representing the Cariboo when we went down to Princeton to help sandbag, these guys were outstanding, and working with First Shift and helping out all the brand new kids to Minor Hockey the guys got some really good feedback for helping those kids out. I’m excited about going into next season as we now have a core group of players that we can build with.”

Haldun was also thankful for the community support the team was shown.

“The fans were always here. It showed the kids how much devotion our fans have and I think that kind of right away, it got their hearts beating a little different about coming back. They want to repay and make the community proud on the ice as well.” Hladun said, “The guys worked hard, we’re just very inexperienced that’s all that was, you could see that in practice and games, but when it comes to character and good people this could have been the best year I had of people in the dressing room.”