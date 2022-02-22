The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire early this (Tuesday) morning.

Fire Chief Ron Richert goes over some of the details.

“At approximately 4 a.m. we were dispatched to the Quesnel Plywood Plant for a structure fire. Upon arrival, we had the area above the drivers was on fire which extended into the roof area.”

Richert says the employees were evacuated and no one was hurt.

He says this fire was a bit bigger than most at the plywood plant.

“We’ve been called there numerous times for drier fires, this was bigger than normal. Usually by the time we get there it is somewhat contained. Today we had quite a bit of damage on the outside of the drier area, and our crews had to do a little more extinguishment than normal.”

Richert says they responded with three pieces of apparatus with about 15 fire fighters.

He says they were on scene for about 2 1/2 hours.

Richert says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.