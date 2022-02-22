Lake City Secondary Grade 7 girls will be learning some new skills tomorrow (Wednesday).

120 students will be participating in Girls Exploring Trades Day at Thompson Rivers University where they’ll be doing hands-on projects while learning more about the many trades careers that could lie ahead.

Coordinator of Career Programs for School District 27, Dave Corbett, said for a number of years they’ve been doing youth discovers the trades days, but this is the first time that it will be a girls-only event which he believes will be very beneficial for them.

“It’s a great opportunity because one of our focus in this trades day we’re doing is to give exposure to young people about some of the potentials in their future, and one of the best ways to do that is to take them out and let them experience and interact with those people that do this every single day.”

Corbett added that it’s also a unique opportunity for them to learn from some very unique people

“One of the exciting things is having a number of ladies working with the kids and these are local people that have gone through and walked the road and some of them are even students that I’ve had in the past that did these programs and came through and now on the other side as an adult successfully moving forward in their careers as a tradesperson.”

Corbett said Girls Exploring Trades Day was made possible from a partnership with local industry and a number of local businesses, as well as BC Industry Training Authority and School District 27 which he is very thankful for them doing.