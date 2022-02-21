Ten trades in BC are reintroducing skilled trades certification to the workforce to try and create a standard within those jobs and attract more workers.

The trades affected include:

gasfitter Class A and B

steamfitter/pipefitter

refrigeration and air-conditioning mechanic

sheet metal worker

powerline technician

industrial electrician

construction electrician

heavy-duty equipment technician

automotive service technician

autobody and collision technician

Shelley Gray, CEO of the Industry Training Authority says they’ll be making these changes over the next year.

“Really anyone who’s working within that skilled trade either needs to be a registered apprentice, or a certified journeyperson. And that’s sort of how it will move forward as we go through the introduction of it in the next year.”

Skilled trades certification was stopped back in 2003 in BC, but is the norm across most provinces in Canada.

“It ran in a more voluntary manner, and this is really just formalizing and bringing back in a more regulated manner.”

Gray added that many trades are looking to hire on more people.

The Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training said 85,000 new jobs are expected in the trades in BC by 2031.

“This is about ensuring that we are attracting and bringing in individuals into skilled trades, and raising the profile and the prestige of skilled trades through certification.”

Gray said any apprentices looking for support, employer sponsors, or people interested in joining a trade should contact the apprenticeship advisors available on their website.