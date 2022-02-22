Artist applications from all over the Cariboo and the province are being accepted for this season’s Performances in the Park.

A free outdoor summer concert series that will begin July 7th and run every Thursday night starting at 6 in Boitanio Park In Wiliams Lake.

Venta Rutkauskas Manager of Performances in the Park explains what kind of performers they’re’ looking for to fill the bill.

“We are not just seeking musicians, we’re open to dance, we’re open to comedy, as long as it’s family-friendly we’re really open to trying new, different art forms, but of course, people know and love that there have always been great musicians from far and wide.”

Over the past two years, Performances in the Park had to be done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We asked Rutkauskas what the viewership was like over that time.

“We had well over 40-thousand views and historically the whole series over those two years were 60-thousand views and not all of them are long views but we’re pretty stoked about how many people tuned in and the support from the community generally.”

Rutkauskas noted that the deadline to apply for this year’s Performances in the Park is March tenth and information can be found on the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society Facebook page.