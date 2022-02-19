Environment Canada has a Special Weather Statement in effect for the 100 Mile House region.

There is a risk of snow squalls expected to develop later this (Saturday) afternoon/evening through midday Sunday.

Environment Canada said a cold front will move through the South Cariboo bringing colder temperatures and leaving the region favorable for snow squalls to develop.

When a snow squall develops, Environment Canada said a brief period of heavy snow with near zero visibility will impact localized areas.

This Special Weather statement is also in effect for Highway 97 Clinton to 100 Mile House via the Begbie Summit.