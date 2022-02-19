Residents of Williams Lake will have a lot of exciting activities to take part in this Family Day weekend.

Manager of Recreation and Leisure Services, Kaitlyn Atkinson, said It all starts tomorrow morning in Boitanio Park with a new event.

“We’ve added the “Bring the Fam Rail Jam” on Sunday. That’s an all-ages rail jam, there are 3 different age categories, mixed-gender, and we have categories for ski and snowboard. On the Family Day itself we also have added on to Kiwanis Park snow painting, a DJ and the Lions Club will be there selling hot dogs and hot chocolate by donation.”

And even though there hasn’t been a lot of snow lately, Atkinson said that’s not a problem

“We are not in quite the snow situation we were hoping for but we did a good job earlier when we first put the rails in Boitanio Park and shaping them and there’s actually still decent coverage.”

Atkinson added that the City moved snow into the park yesterday and today they’ll be spreading that out.

In 2021 City staff at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex contracted Arena Snowparks to create seven new features to be installed in the geographic bowl area in Boitanio Park during the winter months as another option to keep residents active during the season.

BC Family Day activities on Monday, February 21 in Williams Lake include:

Free swimming from 12 to 1:30 and 2 to 3:30 at the West Fraser Aquatic Centre.

Laser Skate and Glow Swag at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex from 1:15 to 3:15

The City said the entire day will be free of charge for all participants and all Provincial Health Office regulations and guidelines will be followed.