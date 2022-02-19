It was an exciting game one in the best of three series between the Williams Lake Stampeders and the Nechako North Stars.

Last night it took double overtime for the Stamps to skate away with a 3-2 win after Cole Zimmerman scored at the 6:30 mark.

Kurtis Bond and Kaleb Boyle had the other Stamps markers.

The two teams will meet again tonight at 7:30 in Williams Lake and if necessary game three will be tomorrow afternoon at 1 also in the Lake City.