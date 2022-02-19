For the past five years, South Cariboo Families have spent their Family Day together on the 99 Mile Ski Trails.

100 Mile Nordics Board Member Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye said this coming Monday all families are invited to come out and take advantage of the free trail passes as well as some other fun things they have planned

“This year we have a big bonfire outside so people can warm-up, we have goodie bags for the first 60 kids who show up, and we have a new sledding hill so people can bring their sleds if they want to do that and just sit by the fire and not ski or snowshoe at all.”

Vance-Lundsbye added that the sledding hill is free to use and was created after some renovations the club had done over the summer.

“Every year this event has gotten a little bit bigger with the number of people who come out. Last year we put it over a span of 4 days, but we’re going back to just the one day, Family Day Monday, and it’s always an exciting, energetic day with lots of people and we often see a lot of families come up and ski

that this is the only day of the year that they come so it’s great to see them.” Vance-Lundsbye said.

She noted that the conditions at the 99 Mile Ski Trails are really good right now.