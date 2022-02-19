Jennifer Woollends, Secretary-Treasurer in the Quesnel School District, says they’re not sure at this point when students will be able to attend class at the new facility.

She provided an update at this week’s School Board meeting.

“We know that the original move-in date was being planned for the beginning of April. With the timeline slipping, we know that we’re not going to make that date.”

Woollends says they do know however, that it will be before next year.

“We’re unclear at this time whether we’ll be able to move students in this school year, which is the 21-22 school year, but we do know that students will start the 22-23 school year in the new school.”

Woollends says there have been construction delays due to COVID and the flooding down south, but she says they are trying to make up for lost time.

“Jen Col Construction, the contractor, is working really hard to make up time and working 7 days a week.”

The 52-million dollar school, on Mountain Ash Road in the Red Bluff area, is being built on the existing Maple Drive junior school property.

Woollends says the project remains on budget.