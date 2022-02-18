The decrease in COVID-19 hospitalization continues.

As of today (Friday), there are 733 individuals with COVID-19 in BC hospitals, 1.4% fewer than there were Thursday.

113 people are in intensive care, a 5.8% decrease from yesterday.

Five more people have died since yesterdays update.

93.2% of eligible people 12 and older have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.6% have received a second, and 53.9% have received a third.

B.C. is reporting 692 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 343,631 cases in the province.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 157

Vancouver Coastal Health: 75

Interior Health: 217

Northern Health: 138

Island Health: 105

People who reside outside of Canada: zero

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: three

Vancouver Coastal Health: one

Island Health: one

From Feb. 10-16, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 22.1% of cases.

From Feb. 3-16, they accounted for 32.0% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Feb. 10-16) – Total 5,277

Not vaccinated: 974 (18.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 189 (3.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 4,114 (77.9%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 3-16) – Total 851

Not vaccinated: 238 (28.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 34 (4.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 579 (68.0%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 10-16)

Not vaccinated: 238.6

Partially vaccinated: 85.0

Fully vaccinated: 90.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 3-16)

Not vaccinated: 65.0

Partially vaccinated: 30.3

Fully vaccinated: 12.3

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,216,953 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.