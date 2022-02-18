A trial date has been set for a high-school teacher in 100 Mile House who is accused of inappropriate behavior against two students.

34-year old Vincent Collins is due back in provincial court on June 13th of this year.

Four days have been set aside.

Collins is facing two counts of sexual interference, as well as a charge of sexual assault, and invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16.

He was arrested in April of last year while he was on his way to work at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School.

No other details have been released about this case.

There is a publication ban in place on identifying the complainants.