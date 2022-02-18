It’s good news-bad news when it comes to sledding conditions this long weekend in the Cariboo Region.

Avalanche Forecaster Josh Smith said there is snow in the forecast which is definitely good for the riding quality.

With the fresh powder snow arriving this evening and additional snow throughout tomorrow, Smith said there is something sledders should be aware of

“It’s also going to elevate the Avalanche dangers. Avalanches created by that storm, snow, plus the wind will definitely be likely to human-trigger tomorrow, so it will definitely be heads-up hockey going into the weekend.”

The Avalanche rating for the long weekend in the Cariboo Region is considerable.

According to Avalanche Canada that means natural avalanches are possible and human-triggered ones are likely, small avalanches in many areas, very large avalanches in specific areas, or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

“I would anticipate the avalanches conditions to be the highest Saturday during the peak of the storm,” Smith said, “however they may remain elevated for Sunday just based on the amount of snow that’s likely to fall, the wind, and the fact that they’re sitting some hard truss out there so that new snow likely isn’t bonding very well and it will make that more prone to avalanching.”

Smith added the total snowfall accumulation expected for this evening is 10 to 15 centimeters with another 10 to 15 for tomorrow.

“Being in flat meadows, assuming that the meadow isn’t in the bottom of a big avalanche path that is the safest place to sled around. The number one factor that increases the likelihood of avalanches is slope angle, slope steepness. As you get on to steeper and steeper slopes the chances of triggering an avalanche become much more likely.” Smith said.