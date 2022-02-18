Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Williams Lake Seniors Village.

Regional Director of Operations for West Coast Seniors Housing Management, Tammy Deausy said that happened at the end of the day yesterday (February 17).

“To date, we have had 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of this (Friday) morning, we have no new symptomatic residents. It reduced our numbers from 25 down to 20 as we did have 5 of those active cases come off isolation. We are pleased to share that although it is a positive case we are seeing very mild symptoms in our population. We have all of our enhanced protocols in place, all of our directives, we’re following our enhanced cleaning, monitoring. Unfortunately, we’ve been through this for the last two years so we’re really well prepared.”

Deausy added that the staff of Williams Lake Seniors Village are 100 percent double vaccinated and the residents are 98 percent double vaccinated which includes the booster.

Deausy said all of the resident’s family members have been contacted about this.

“That’s our main priority. We contact the families as soon as we are able to after we receive a COVID positive result. We also send out daily communication to all the families and all the residents within

the community, and our staff as well. We’ve learned that that transparency and those conversations are required to make sure that we have that seamless and open relationship for that confidence,”