A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 11 o’clock at the Bouchie Lake outdoor rink.

Barb Bachmeier, the CRD Director for Area B, goes over some of the changes that have been made.

“We upgraded the wood perimeter and metal frames and the three man gates and the tractor gate. We installed new winter quality puck board because the other puck board that we got was all cracked and damaged, so it will stand up in the minus 40 weather. We’ve primed, painted and sealed the surfaces with weather resistant paint. We have new basketball hoops.”

Bachmeier says more work is planned for the spring and summer.

“We will redo and upgrade the concrete and install a tractor ramp for the guy to go in and smooth it all out. We’re going to paint hockey, basketball, volleyball and pickleball lines. There is a lot of pickleball being played out here, especially in our community hall during the winter.”

Bachmeier says all of this was possible because of a 30 thousand dollar grant from the Northern Development Initiative Trust, as well as some money from the Cariboo Regional District.

A family skate is planned for after the ribbon cutting.

Bachmeier says there will be hotdogs and hot chocolate by donation to the Bouchie Lake Helping Hands Food program for seniors.

She says there will also be a bottle drive for the family fun group for the Terry Fox cancer campaign.