It certainly was warmer than normal for the 17th day of February in the Cariboo, but was it warm enough to set any records.

We asked Derek Lee Meteorologist for Environment Canada

“At the Williams Lake Airport, it reported a high of 9 degrees and the record is 10.6 degrees from 1965. In Quesnel, they got up to 10 degrees and the record is 13.9 degrees from 1943.”

For 100 Mile House lee said yesterday (Thursday) it was 9 degrees and the record is 12.5 degrees back in 1997.

Lee added that temperatures should stay above zero heading into the weekend and on Saturday night Arctic Air will be moving into the region bringing colder temperatures.

When asked about snow in the forecast, Lee said they are expecting flurries for Sunday.