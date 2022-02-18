An amended budget for the 2021-22 school year now has the stamp of approval of School Trustees.

Secretary-Treasurer Jennifer Woollends explains.

“Every year we do a preliminary budget based on expected enrollment for the following year, and then in February of the school year we do an amended budget based on the actual enrollment that we have in the school district. The amended budget reflects the actual outcome that we know.”

The difference this year was actually quite small, somewhere around 48-hundred dollars.

Woollends says work has now begun on the 2022-23 school budget.

“We, at the Board meeting last night, set the budget planning process and meetings that will occur. The first event that happens is in mid-March when the Ministry announces the preliminary funding levels, and then April 6th is our first Administration team meeting to kick off budget discussions. Then we have various meetings that occur after that with District leaders and community partners where we review the budget and look for feedback.”

Woollends says the Board participates throughout the process and will then vote on a preliminary budget at the May Board meeting.