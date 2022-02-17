An update has been made on the Provincial Health Order regarding working from home.

A section of the order that required employers to allow people to work from home, if possible, unless there was an operational requirement to have the worker at the workplace, has been removed.

All workplaces are still required to have COVID-19 safety plans in place, and the Face Coverings Order continues to apply to some workplaces.

The province says they recognize that every workplace is different, and they are encouraged to choose the option that works best for them.