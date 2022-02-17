The top two teams in the regular season will meet for all the marbles in the playoffs in Quesnel’s Super (Sponsor) League of Curling.

The Child Development Centre (CDC) rink, skipped by Justin Nelson, demolished Service Electric 9-0 in one semi-final last (Wednesday) night, while Quesnel Scaffolding Services, led by Blair Hedden, knocked off Quesnel Fix Auto 7-4 in the other semi.

The CDC (12-2 in regular season) and Quesnel Scaffolding (8-4) will now meet in the A final.

One other game last night saw the Billy Barker Casino double up on Redz Shedz 6 to 3.

The annual mixed curling bonspiel will take place this weekend.

12 rinks, all local, will battle it out beginning with the opening draw at 6 o’clock on Friday night.

The Championship game is set for Sunday morning at 10.