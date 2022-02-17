There was an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Quesnel last week.

The BC Centre for Disease Control is reporting 97 new infections between February 6th and the 12th, which was up from 73 the previous week.

The other two health areas in the Cariboo saw a decline in the number of new cases last week

There were 65 in the Cariboo/Chilcotin health area, which includes Wiliams Lake, which was down from 79 and 100 Mile House went from 40 down to just 21.

Vaccination rates remain stagnant, including third doses or booster shots.

Just 44 percent of those 18 and older in the Cariboo/Chilcotin health region have chosen to get one, and that number is at 45 percent for Quesnel and 48 percent for 100 Mile House.

Vaccination rates for second doses remains at around 78 percent throughout the Cariboo region.