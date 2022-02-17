Troll Ski Resort is celebrating 50 years of skiing this weekend.

The hill opened back in 1972. Owner Hildur Sinclair says a lot has changed over that time. “50 years ago there was no hydro out here. It was a single log cabin with a single lift, had log towers and that’s all we had, and one of those wood barrel stoves for heat. Tickets were like 5 or 7 dollars. People had wooden skis, they had leather boots, they had safety straps.” Fast forward 50 years and Sinclair says they have multiple buildings, a big beautiful lodge, two modern snow cats, and four lifts. And she says Troll will continue to expand and grow. A celebration will be taking place over the Family Day long weekend.

“On the Sunday we’re going to have a parade in the afternoon. Anybody that is wanting to participate is welcome to. It will start at the top of the blue lift at around 3 o’clock, and we encourage people to wear something of a Nordic theme. And then there is going to be a big, huge cake provided by the Quesnel Bakery down here at the bottom that we’re going to share, and then later on in the evening we’re actually going to have night skiing, and Troll is going to have night skiing by donation, and the donations are going to the GR Baker Hospital Auxiliary.” Sinclair says there is also free skiing on Saturday, Sunday and Monday on the yellow lift, which is their beginner lift.

Sinclair says they couldn’t have made it 50 years without the support of the community.