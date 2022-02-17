The decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations continues.

As of today (Wednesday), there are 762 COVID-positive people in BC hospitals, 3 per cent fewer than there were a day ago.

Of those cases, 121 people are in intensive care.

Since Tuesday’s update, 11 new deaths have been reported, including two in Northern Health, and one in Interior Health.

93.1% of eligible people 12 and older have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.5% have received a second, and 53.3% have received a third.

B.C. is reporting 750 new cases of COVID-19, including three epi-linked cases, for a total of 342,282 cases in the province.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 167

Vancouver Coastal Health: 93

Interior Health: 277

Northern Health: 108

Island Health: 105

People who reside outside of Canada: zero

There are 762 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and 121 are in intensive care.

In the past 24 hours, 11 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,777.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: five

Interior Health: one

Northern Health: two

Island Health: three

From Feb. 8-14, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 22.8% of cases and from Feb. 1-14 they accounted for 32.1% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Feb. 8-14) – Total 6,435

Not vaccinated: 1,207 (18.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 258 (4.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 4,970 (77.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 1-14) – Total 954

Not vaccinated: 267 (28.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 39 (4.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 648 (67.9%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 8-14)

Not vaccinated: 288.1

Partially vaccinated: 97.1

Fully vaccinated: 109.8

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 1-14)

Not vaccinated: 72.1

Partially vaccinated: 32.9

Fully vaccinated: 13.8

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,176,710 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.