A drug alert has been issued for all Interior Health Communities.

In a release, Interior Health said multiple drug samples across the region have been found to contain up to 55-percent fentanyl (Average is +/- 10%) and up to 25-percent benzodiazepine (Average is +/-2%) have also been detected in some samples.

Interior Health said the samples have been sold as down, heroin, or fentanyl and that a wide range of colors and textures have been identified.

There is a high risk of overdose with severe complications including death and substances containing benzodiazepine can cause several hours of sedation.

This drug alert covers the whole Interior Health Region and is in effect until February 26th.