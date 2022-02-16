Williams Lake RCMP and emergency services personnel responded to the scene of a pedestrian involved collision at 4:31 this (Wednesday) morning near the intersection of Highway 97 and Bailey Road.

Upon arrival, police discovered an adult male cyclist had been struck by a vehicle.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

“The cyclist has been taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.” Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron said, “Investigators are working to determine causal factors, but do not believe alcohol to be involved.”

If you have any information about this you’re asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211.