Williams Lake First Nation announced today (Tuesday) plans for a new mixed-use development near the intersection of South Mackenzie Avenue and Borland Road.

The project named “The Osprey Nest” will have a cafe and gathering space on the main floor and four separate open concept lofts on the second floor.

In a release, Williams Lake Chief Wille Sellars said “This building will truly be a game-changer for our region. It will consist of a stunning 2000 square foot restaurant space with nearly a thousand square feet of outdoor patio space overlooking the lake and Scout Island. The second floor will be high-end open concept loft spaces with a total of 18 feet of height. We expect to utilize these lofts to provide accommodation to professionals working on major projects in and around Williams Lake.”

Construction of the Osprey Nest is slated to begin in Spring of 2022 and is expected to complete within one year of project commencement.