One of two men, charged in connection with a suspicious fire, has been ordered to stand trial on a lesser charge.

42-year old David Gibbons is due back in court on February 22nd to fix a date for trial.

He was originally charged with arson in relation to an inhabited property, but is now facing one count of mischief endangering life.

Charges against 39-year old Kirk Sargent have been stayed.

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a small grass fire at the Stampede Grounds back on July 9th, 2019.

Two people were arrested at the scene.