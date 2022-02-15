BC Rugby announced their launch of Girls Can Rugby Day, an initiative to inspire more girls aged 5 to 14 to experience what the sport has to offer.

It will be held on March 6th in several communities from Campbell River to Fort St John, including Williams Lake.

However, Coach of the Lake City Secondary Rugby Team, and Director of the Williams Lake Rugby Club, Morley Wilson, said it’s going to be offered in a different way in the Lake City

“We’re in a different situation than the Coast, but they have marked March 6th as a day to have girls aged 5 to 14 come and test out rugby, try to get them involved, get them excited about it. So what we’re going to do here, because March 6th isn’t going to be a good day to have all of the girls in Williams Lake come to a field and try rugby, members of my girl’s team and I are going to go to various elementary schools a few days before and a few days after and we’ll introduce the game to them.”

Wilson added that no experience is necessary to attend these fun-oriented, non-contact Girls Can Rugby events which he plans to hold on March 3rd and 4th, and 7th and 8th.

For information on the upcoming Girls Can Rugby Events in Williams Lake you can email Morley Wilson at yelrom2@hotmail.com