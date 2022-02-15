The City of Williams Lake made the decision to cancel its Family Day fireworks that were scheduled for Monday, February 21st.

The City said in a release yesterday it was due to unforeseen circumstances and icy conditions at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds however it will be rescheduled for another date.

Chief Administrative Officer Gary Muraca said, “Safety concerns for both the public and the horses due to icy conditions were brought to the City’s attention by the community so the City made the difficult decision to call off the fireworks.”

All other Family Day weekend events are scheduled to take place this Sunday and Monday and will be free of charge.

All Provincial Health Office regulations and guidelines will be followed.