The city of Quesnel is seeking the public’s input on the revitalization of Davie Street and the North Fraser Drive Landing areas.

L&M Engineering has been hired to work on the plans.

The goal is to improve things like overall aesthetics, culture, economic conditions, and recreational opportunities in the area.

Citizens can share their concerns about these two areas, along with any ideas they might have on how it can be improved, on Let’s Connect Quesnel.

1. Complete the surveys

2. Share ideas, experiences and photos on the mapping tool

3. Comment and vote on ideas from other citizens

4. And ask questions

Information will be gathered until March 7th.

Citizens can also submit their ideas by calling the L&M Engineering Planning Team at 1-250-562-1977.

Printed surveys are available at City Hall, 410 Kinchant St.