(With files by Brody Langager-MyPGNow)

Animatronic dinosaurs arrive in Prince George on May 6th to May 8th.

Jurassic Quest will be setting up shop at the CN Centre, and Kins 1, 2, and 3 to showcase dinosaurs from the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods.

Some of the dinosaurs will be rideable, and Jurassic Quest will have activities like an interactive adventure, fossil digs, a soft play area, and a fossil science exhibit.

Tickets will only be available on the Jurassic Quest website.