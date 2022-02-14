A 74-year old Kamloops man was arrested after 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at the BC Liquor Store.

Police said they found the man outside the store yelling and screaming at staff just before 1 yesterday (February 13th, 2022) afternoon.

Staff Sergeant Svend Nielson said the men then turned his attention to the police and began yelling at them with his hands clenched into fists.

As a result, he was placed under arrest for causing a disturbance.

Neilsen said in a release that further investigation revealed that the man had entered the store without a mask but was provided one by the staff.

“He refused to wear the mask, went and grabbed a case of beer and came to the counter to pay, but was refused service due to not following the Public Health Orders and store policy. A staff member took the case and was placing it back in the cooler when the man assaulted the staff member and took the case of beer to the counter. After being refused service again, the man grabbed the case and threw it into the ground smashing several bottles.”

As a result, the man is also facing charges of assault and mischief, as well as being served with a number of tickets for COVID-19 related offenses.

Neilsen said he was released on scene after agreeing to sign release documents which included a number of conditions related to the offenses involved.