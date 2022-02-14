Williams Lake Stampeders against the Kelowna Sparta at the 2018 Coy Cup (MyCaribooNow.com staff)

The Williams Lake Stampeders will take on the Nechako Northstars in a best of three series in the opeing round of the Central Interior Hockey League playoffs this weekend.

Game one will be in Nechako on Friday night, with games two and three if necessary set for Williams Lake on Saturday night at 7-30 and Sunday afternoon at 1.

The Stamps won the season series during the regular season, but it was close.

Williams Lake lost 4-2 and won 6-4 in Vanderhoof back in December, and won 5-4 in overtime on home ice this past weekend.

The winner of that series will advance to play the Quesnel Kangaroos in the semi-finals.

The Roos earned a first round bye.

Also this weekend, Terrace will take on Hazelton, and Prince Rupert will play Kitimat, also in best of three’s.