Charges have been stayed against a man accused of holding up a tow truck driver at knifepoint in Lac La Hache.

26-year old Bishop Realff was facing one count each of assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement and extortion.

His case was scheduled to go to trial last Wednesday (Feb 9), but the BC Prosecution Service says the prosecutor with conduct of the file concluded that the charge assessment standard was no longer met.

It says under that circumstance, a stay of proceedings was the appropriate course of action.

Realff was arrested back in December.

100 Mile House RCMP say a tow truck travelled from Williams Lake to assist with retrieving a vehicle that had become stuck on a rural road.

The driver told police that he picked the client up to travel to the area where the vehicle was, and that the suspect then produced a knife and started making demands.

He says the man held him against his will for around 45 minutes.

No one was hurt.