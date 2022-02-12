(With files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)

Prince George’s Meryeta O’Dine has picked up another medal in Beijing.

In the first ever Mixed Snowboard Cross event, O’Dine, along with her partner, Eliot Grondin, took bronze in the event.

In the Mixed Snowboard Cross, the men race first followed by the women, and the team with the lowest time wins.

O’Dine and Grondin were joined by the USA and two Italian teams in the finals.

USA took gold, Italy 1 took silver, and Canada took bronze.

However, there was a scary moment in the women’s big final race, as coming out of a jump, Italy’s Caterina Carpano landed on O’Dine, causing them both to fall. Both of them got right back up, and finished the race.

This is O’Dine’s second bronze medal in this year’s Olympics, as she took third in the Women’s Snowboard Cross. Grondin took silver in the Men’s Snowboard Cross.