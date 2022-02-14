BC Transit will be implementing an electronic fare collection system across the province.

The plan is to start with the buses in Victoria and Vancouver this fall, then move on to the other communities they serve which will include Quesnel.

Christy Ridout Vice President of Business Development for BC Transit said the new system will introduce contactless tap payment methods like a mobile app, debit card, and credit card.

But what if you don’t have a mobile phone or either one of those cards?

“Cash will still be accepted on board our buses,” Ridout said, “and for those individuals who don’t have a mobile phone, a credit card, or those other options, BC Transit is going to offer a reloadable smart card that will be available through our retail network.”

BC Transit plans to introduce Electronic Fare collection in the fall to Vancouver then to the remaining 31 other communities they serve, including Quesnel in 2023.

The Electronic Fare Collection System Project is being cost-shared with the Government of Canada contributing 50 percent, the Province of BC 40 percent, and local government partners the remaining 10 percent.

The total cost of the project is $23 million 2-hundred thousand.

BC Transit said the innovative new system will replace end-of-life technology and equipment and introduce contactless tap payment methods that will improve the transit experience.