100 Mile House RCMP, 100 Mile Fire Rescue, and BC Ambulance were called to Canim-Hendrix Road on a report of a two-vehicle collision.

Police say the collision happened near the west entrance of Kennedy Road in Gateway, near 100 Mile House.

RCMP have confirmed that one person has died as a result of the collision, and they are in the process of advising next of kin.

According to police, one of the vehicles involved was a loaded Semi hauling a flat deck trailer.

The road is currently closed with an unknown time of reopening, traffic is being re-routed, but police say it appears no viable detour is currently available.