Collision on Canim-Hendrix Road near 100 Mile claims one life
RCMP (MyCaribooNow.com staff)
100 Mile House RCMP, 100 Mile Fire Rescue, and BC Ambulance were called to Canim-Hendrix Road on a report of a two-vehicle collision.
Police say the collision happened near the west entrance of Kennedy Road in Gateway, near 100 Mile House.
RCMP have confirmed that one person has died as a result of the collision, and they are in the process of advising next of kin.
According to police, one of the vehicles involved was a loaded Semi hauling a flat deck trailer.
The road is currently closed with an unknown time of reopening, traffic is being re-routed, but police say it appears no viable detour is currently available.