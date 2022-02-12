A sentencing hearing for 35-year old Brent Myles Adolph has been adjourned until March 7th to fix a date for it to resume.

This follows two full days in Supreme Court.

Adolph, originally charged with attempted murder, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault in August.

He was charged in connection with a stabbing incident back in May of 2016.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the corner of Lakeview Crescent and Broadway Avenue South, where they located a 27-year old male in medical distress.

Police say he was rushed to Cariboo Memorial Hospital and was immediately flown out to a larger center in critical condition.