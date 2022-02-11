The number of people in BC hospitals with COVID-19 is continuing to decrease.

There are currently 846 COVID-positive people in hospital, a two percent decrease from yesterday.

136 of those people are in intensive care, two fewer than yesterday.

There were 1,245 new COVID-19 cases reported in the province, 143 of them were in Northern Health, and 335 were in Interior Health.

17 new deaths have also been reported since yesterday’s update, including three in Interior Health.

93.1% of eligible people 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.4% have received a second, 51.5% have received a third.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 350

Vancouver Coastal Health: 227

Interior Health: 335

Northern Health: 143

Island Health: 190

People who reside outside of Canada: none

There are 846 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and 136 are in intensive care.

In the past 24 hours, 17 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,747.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: nine

Vancouver Coastal Health: two

Interior Health: three

Island Health: three

From Feb. 3-9, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 23.7% of cases.

From Jan. 27 to Feb. 9, they accounted for 31.3% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Feb. 3-9) – Total 8,243

Not vaccinated: 1,579 (19.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 375 (4.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 6,289 (76.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 27 to Feb. 9) – Total 1,194

Not vaccinated: 322 (27.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 51 (4.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 821 (68.7%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 3-9)

Not vaccinated: 349.0

Partially vaccinated: 126.9

Fully vaccinated: 147.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 27 to Feb. 9)

Not vaccinated: 88.2

Partially vaccinated: 42.4

Fully vaccinated: 17.5

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,068,338 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.