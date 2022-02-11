A young Williams Lake Motocross rider’s career is about to go up another gear level.

17-year-old Marcus Deausy from Williams Lake is one of the thirty-seven riders from the States and Canada that will be training at an elite facility in Chesterfield South Carolina called Club MX.

It’s a full-service motocross facility that goes beyond the standard motocross training that’s run by motocross and supercross specialists, fitness coaches, and a sports psychologist.

Deausy said he’s really looking forward to this great opportunity to learn and see how much better a motocross rider he can be and explained what’s up next for him when this experience is over.

“The plan is when I come back up to just ready for the first round in Kamloops which is going to be at the end of May and just get ready for the whole Triple Crown Series that starts in the Western side of Canada and ends in the East. I’m really excited for that. It’s my first year ever going across Canada so it should be interesting.”

Deausy said he and his dad will begin their 4-day drive with a toy hauler to South Carolina on February 24th.

He’s excited to see how much this training will improve his performance in this sport which he says he fell in love with it at a really early age

“It’s kind of funny, my dad just took me to the local Williams Lake race one day when I was super young, I think I was 4, and as soon as I went there I knew this is exactly what I wanted to do. I really enjoy it.”

Deausy added that since he was 6-years-old Brock Hoyer, also from Williams Lake, has been a very good mentor and always there when he needed him, and can’t thank him enough.