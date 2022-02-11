A man who was arrested in downtown 100 Mile House yesterday (Wednesday), who was reportedly armed with a gun and suicidal, has been released from police custody.

RCMP Staff Sergeant Svend Nielsen confirms that the 22-year old was released on a number of conditions, and that a gun locker with a number of firearms and ammunition was seized from his residence as part of those conditions.

RCMP are asking the public with any business or home security cameras to complete a scan of their equipment to see if there is any footage that can help with their investigation into this incident.

They are asked to look for a man that is wearing a red checkered mackinaw jacket and blue jeans with dark hair and a beard on it, between the hours of 11 o’clock on Tuesday night to approximately 12-30 early yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

Police say the pathway of the suspect is from the Blackstock Road area to Cedar Avenue, and down along Cedar to the the Courthouse.

It is believed the suspect then traveled up the alley between Birch Avenue and Cedar Avenue and back to the Art Museum, where he was eventually arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS. (8477)