An avalanche warning is in effect now through to the end of Sunday for a widespread area across the Province including the Cariboos.

James Floyer is the Forecasting Program Supervisor for Avalanche Canada.

“We’ve got a weak layer in the snowpack and this weak layer is buried around 60 centimeters below the snow surface. And we’ve got some warm weather on the way in particular for the Cariboo’s area, there’s a lot of sunshine forecasted. That sunshine combined with areas where this weak layer exists, it’s going to result in some avalanches.”

Avalanche Canada said this weak layer is most active at treeline elevation, where the forest opens up and gives way to the alpine and many good riding options exist.

“Because it’s down in that sort of magic 60 centimeters it’s a little bit difficult to trigger but if you’re on a snow machine, or if you’re riding hard on skis or a snowboard, then you could trigger that. It’s not too deep that it’s not under the influences of your weight as you’re riding over the snow, but it’s deep enough that if you do trigger it, it’s going to result in a fairly large avalanche.” Floyer said.

Backcountry users are encouraged to stick to simple terrain and to avoid grouping up in places threatened by avalanches from above.

“Under the current conditions, sparsely treed slopes do not provide protection from avalanches and could be even more dangerous due to the risk of being swept into trees,” Floyer stressed, “Lower angled slopes or densely forested areas, where the tree canopies are touching, will be better choices as long as they not threatened by steep slopes from above.”

The other regions under this Avalanche Warning include Sea to Sky, South Coast Inland, North and South Columbias, and Kootenay-Boundary.