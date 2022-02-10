Quesnel curling playoffs open with huge upset
The playoffs are underway in Quesnel’s Super (Sponsor) League of Curling.
The Child Development Centre rink, the powerhouse all season long, claimed the number one seed in the playoffs with a 4-2 win over Quesnel Scaffolding last night.
Other action saw Quesnel Fix Auto, skipped by Brenda Ernst, get by Redz Shedz 5-4 in a nail biter, and Service Electric, winless during the regular season, upset the Billy Barker Casino 6-2.
The double knockout playoffs will continue next week.
Child Development Centre vs Service Electric
Quesnel Scaffolding vs Fix Auto
FINAL REGULAR SEASON STANDINGS
Child Development Centre (Justin Nelson) 12-2
Quesnel Scaffolding Services (Blair Hedden) 10-4
Billy Barker Casino (Brady Waffle) 8-6
Redz Shedz Storage (Dave Plant) 6-7-1
Quesnel Fix Auto (Brenda Ernst) 5-9
Service Electric (Shane Yamamoto) 0-13-1