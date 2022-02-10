The playoffs are underway in Quesnel’s Super (Sponsor) League of Curling.

The Child Development Centre rink, the powerhouse all season long, claimed the number one seed in the playoffs with a 4-2 win over Quesnel Scaffolding last night.

Other action saw Quesnel Fix Auto, skipped by Brenda Ernst, get by Redz Shedz 5-4 in a nail biter, and Service Electric, winless during the regular season, upset the Billy Barker Casino 6-2.

The double knockout playoffs will continue next week.

Child Development Centre vs Service Electric

Quesnel Scaffolding vs Fix Auto

FINAL REGULAR SEASON STANDINGS

Child Development Centre (Justin Nelson) 12-2

Quesnel Scaffolding Services (Blair Hedden) 10-4

Billy Barker Casino (Brady Waffle) 8-6

Redz Shedz Storage (Dave Plant) 6-7-1

Quesnel Fix Auto (Brenda Ernst) 5-9

Service Electric (Shane Yamamoto) 0-13-1