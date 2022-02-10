RCMP have a 25-year old man, of no fixed address, in custody after a man was stabbed in a dwelling unit in Quesnel.

Police say they were called to the 100 block of Carson Avenue at around 11-30 last (Wednesday) night.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man who was suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The accused is due to appear in court today (Thursday) on a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

“Since December 2, 2021, the police have investigated four stabbings and one murder. In each incident, the suspect was identified and charged,” said Sergeant Richard Weseen. “The increase in violent crime is concerning, but in all five of these incidents, the suspect knew the victim. These crimes were not random and the general public was not in danger.”

“Swift arrests were made possible with the steady stream of tips and information from the public,” according to Corporal Alyssa MacNeill. “Local businesses provided hours, if not days, of video surveillance footage for these investigations.”

MacNeill goes on say that the RCMP would like to express their gratitude to everyone who assisted in these investigations.