The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Cariboo-Chilcotin health region, which includes Williams Lake, went up dramatically last week.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says there were 79 new infections between January 30th and February 5th, which was up from just 34 the previous week.

The 100 Mile House area also saw an increase, from 37 up to 40 this past week.

Quesnel actually had the exact same number of new COVID cases with 73.

Less than half of Cariboo residents over the age of 12 have opted to get a booster shot or third dose of the vaccine so far.

Once again, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 43 percent of 100 Mile residents 12 and older have.

The rate for the Cariboo/Chilcotin is 39 percent, and Quesnel is at 41 percent.

Roughly 77 percent of Cariboo residents have received at least two vaccines.