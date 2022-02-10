Yesterday (Wednesday) morning at 7:35 Williams Lake RCMP and emergency services responded to a report of a collision on Dog Creek Road, west of the city.

“When Police arrive they find a dump truck and a Chev Sprint had collided head-on in the 2500 Block of Dog Creek Road”. said RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson in a news release, “The driver and lone occupant of the truck did not appear to be injured. The driver of the car, an adult woman, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital by BC Emergency Medical Services. Sadly the woman did not survive.”

The investigation is ongoing as police work to determine the factors that may have contributed to the crash.

“The road conditions at the time were reported to be icy and this may have played a part in the crash,” said Williams Lake Staff Sargeant Del Byron.

If you have any information about this you’re asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211.