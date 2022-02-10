(With files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)

Dr. Bonnie Henry has given an update for vaccine requirements for healthcare professionals.

Henry said her office is finalizing and order which would require all regulated health professionals to be vaccinate by March 24th to continue to work in their occupation.

However, regulated professionals who have one dose by that date can continue to work, as long as they received a second dose 28-35 days after their first dose.

**A list of medical professionals that will have to be vaccinated is included at the bottom of this story.

In addition, an update to the Provincial Health Orders is coming next week.

Henry didn’t give much information on what the update might be, but said they will continue to be based on the science and the circumstances of the pandemic in BC.

“I recognize, and we see this all around us, we’re all tired of this and we want it to end,” Henry said.

“But wanting it to end and taking the right measures to get us through this are two different things that we need to work on together.”

Henry says what we’ll hear next week is how we are going to move forward.

“You will hear less about the pandemic as we get through this wave, and more about how we continue to manage our personal risks, as restrictions are adjusted in step of what we are seeing.”

Henry added they are going to modify their surveillance reports. The daily number of active cases and people recovered will be removed, because Henry said those numbers are no longer accurate due to changes in testing.

**The following professionals will have to be vaccinated come March 24th:

* acupuncturists

* audiologists

* chiropractic doctors (chiropractors)

* certified dental assistants

* dental hygienists

* dentists

* dental technicians

* dental therapists

* denturists

* dietitians

* hearing instrument practitioners

* massage therapists

* midwives

* naturopathic physicians (naturopaths)

* nurse practitioners

* registered nurses

* occupational therapists

* opticians

* optometrists

* pharmacists

* pharmacy technicians

* physical therapists (physiotherapists)

* physicians and surgeons

* podiatric surgeons (podiatrists)

* licensed practical nurses

* registered psychiatric nurses

* psychologists

* speech-language pathologists

* traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioners