(With files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)

The number of COVID-positive people in BC hospitals took a significant decrease.

There are currently 893 people with COVID-19 in BC hospitals, which is 94 fewer than the previous day of 987, a 9% drop.

However, the number of people in intensive care remained relatively the same, with a decrease of only three.

93% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.4% have received a second dose, and 50.6% have received a third.

This comes as 1,187 new cases were reported in BC today (Wednesday), 191 of them were in Northern Health and 370 in Interior Health.

There are 18 more people that passed away in the province, including two in both Northern and Interior Health bringing the total to 2,725.



The new/active cases include:

316 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 8,623

147 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

Total active cases: 3,688

370 new cases in Interior Health

Total active cases: 7,191

191 new cases in Northern Health

Total active cases: 1,119

163 new cases in Island Health

Total active cases: 1,336

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

Total active cases: 17

From Feb. 1-7, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 24.3% of cases. From Jan. 25 to Feb. 7, they accounted for 31.0% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Feb. 1-7) – Total 9,059

Not vaccinated: 1,777 (19.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 422 (4.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 6,860 (75.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 25 to Feb. 7) – Total 1,257

Not vaccinated: 333 (26.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 56 (4.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 868 (69.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 1-7)

Not vaccinated: 385.7

Partially vaccinated: 143.3

Fully vaccinated: 160.6

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 25 to Feb. 7)